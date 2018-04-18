INEC takes PVC’s campaign to rural communities in Jigawa

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Jigawa has taken its campaign on acquisition of Permanent Voters’ Card (PVC) to rural communities.

Alhaji Bilal Sabo, the INEC Officer in Gwaram Local Government Area of the state disclosed this at a stakeholders meeting on Wednesday.

He stressed the need for rural dwellers in the state to acquire the PVC to enable them exercise their civic right.

He urged Traditional Rulers in the area to enlighten their subjects on the need to acquire their PVCs ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Sabo was quoted by the council’s Information Officer, Malam Nasiru Yusif, as saying the commission had so far registered 7,650 voters in the area in ongoing nationwide Continues Voters Registration (CVR).

“The Gwaram LG INEC office has so far registered 7,650 electorates,’’ he said.

