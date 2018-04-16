Individuals, bodies must contribute to bridging gaps in education—Rotary

By Oboh Agbonkhese

Rotary has said individuals, corporate bodies, civil societies, unions and other organisations must find ways to contribute to bridging the gaps in the country’s education sector, noting that “we cannot afford to wait for government where the education of children is concerned.”

The District Governor of Rotary Club, District 9110, Nigeria, Mr. Adewale Ogunbadejo, said this at the commissioning of the fence Rotary Club of Maryland built for Community Primary School, Ewuntun, Oshodi, Lagos, yesterday, adding that “there is need to do everything to help students in these schools build self-esteem and confidence as education is not just about being able to read and write.”

Speaking, President, Rotary Club of Maryland, Mr. George Ikpekhia, said the club’s motivation is meeting needs and helping people, which is why the club provided toilet and water for the school.

He added that touts were using the facilities and litter the school, so the club built the fence to secure the premises, calling on the community to protect the projects.