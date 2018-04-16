Imo has been sidelined by Ministry of Niger Delta — Okorocha

By Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—GOVERNOR Rochas Okorocha of Imo State yesterday said his state has been neglected since the Ministry of Niger Delta was established.

Okorocha’s claim was made known to newsmen in Owerri through his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, when the Minister of State for the ministry of Niger Delta, Professor Claudius Omoleye Daramola visited him at the Government House.

As captured by the release, “Governor Rochas Okorocha says Imo State has suffered total neglect by the Ministry of Niger Delta since it was created and noted that the only project of the Ministry in the state is the long abandoned Skill Acquisition Centre located at Ohaji/Egbema Local Government.

“Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had promised that the Skill Acquisition Centre would be changed to a University of Science and Technology and no action has been taken on that.

“It would have been to the credit of the ministry and would have equally assisted to arrest the chaotic situation of restiveness in the region.”

The release quoted Daramola to have said that, “we are in the state to commission a project, the Oil Palm Processing Plant, which he said has been completed,

“The project to be commissioned will add value to the lives of people living in that area.”