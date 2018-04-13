I’ll serve single term if elected gov —Ojougbou

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—GOVERNORSHIP hopeful on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, Chief Cairo Ojuogboh, has promised to serve a single term of four years if elected governor of the state in the 2019 general poll.

Ojugboh who hails from the same senatorial district as the current governor of the state, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, made the promise at Burutu Local Government Area of the state while receiving some decampees from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to his party, led by a former chieftain of the PDP, Sir Theodore Ezonfade.

Ojougbou said he offered to serve a single term because of the need to promote political stability in the state, adding that he will deliver the dividends of democracy to all parts of the state.

He flayed the Okowa-led government in the state, accusing it of allegedly failing to meet the yearnings and aspirations of Deltans.

“We have a very good chance of winning in 2019 and the best way to win is to make sure we stop corruption. The worst corruption is that of the electoral process.”