I’ll emerge 2019 APC presidential candidate — Udeogaranya

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress,APC, and a presidential aspirant of the party, Chief Charles Udeogaranya yesterday appealed to members of the party and Nigerians in general who are disturbed by the news of President Buhari’s declaration to seek re-election, not to worry.

In a chat with Vanguard, Udeogaranya expressed confidence in God that he will beat every opponent and obstacle that may come along the path of his electoral victory at the presidential primaries and the general elections .

According to him, “I strongly believe that President Buhari and all other aspirants stand no chance in building a better Nigeria more than I can and therefore, I plead with all well meaning Nigerians to support my candidacy, which represents the good will of God to make Nigeria a better nation.”