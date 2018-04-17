Breaking News
I’ll emerge 2019 APC presidential candidate — Udeogaranya

By Nwafor Polycarp

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress,APC, and a presidential aspirant of the party, Chief Charles Udeogaranya yesterday appealed to members of the  party and  Nigerians in general who are  disturbed by the  news of President Buhari’s declaration to seek re-election, not to worry.

Charles Udo Udeogaranya

In a chat with Vanguard, Udeogaranya expressed confidence in God that he will  beat every opponent and   obstacle  that may come along the path of his electoral victory at the presidential  primaries and the general elections  .

According to him, “I strongly believe that President Buhari and all other aspirants stand no chance in building a better Nigeria more than I can and therefore, I plead with all well meaning Nigerians to support my candidacy, which represents the good will of God to make Nigeria a better nation.”


