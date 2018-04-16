IDP, 4 others killed after withdrawal of soldiers, says Taraba council boss

By John Mkom

Jalingo—Chairman of Donga Local Government, Mr. Nashuka Ipeyen, yesterday, confirmed the killing of four persons in an attack at Sabon Gida hours after soldiers were withdrawn from the area.

Nashuka also said an internally-displaced person, IDP, was killed at Tunari and three others missing, when they went to pick some of their valuables and get some foodstuff for their families.

He, however, said the presence of the mobile police personnel deployed to the area prevented the attackers from razing down Sabon Gida village and appealed to the people to avoid going into the hinterland until the security situation in the area improves

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Takum Local Government, Mr. Shiban Tikari, has described as laughable the statement by the Nigerian Army that Mr. Danjuma America and Danasabe Gasama arrested in the middle of the night in Takum recently, were perpetrators of crisis in Takum and Ussa Local Government areas of Taraba State.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Texas Chukwu, had in a statement said Danjuma and Gasama were arrested on Friday by troops deployed for Operation Ayem Akpatuma in a community in Takum, following a tip-off.

Tikari urged the military to stop diverting attention from the main issues of their complicity in the attacks and killings in the state.

His words: “We have been crying on top of our voices that the Operatives of Exercise Ayem Akpatuma were out for something.

“How come they have not told Nigerians about the arrest of the mastermind of the attack in Jandeikyula in Wukari council, where over 25 people were killed?

“The Commanding Officer of the 93 Battalion Takum, Lt. Col. Ibrahim Gambari, has withdrawn all soldiers at various checkpoints in Takum Local Government. So that is the type of Army we have in Takum now.”

Tikari said he had since tabled his complaint before the investigative panel on the alleged collusion of the military with bandits to kill people in the state.