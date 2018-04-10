House committee promises adequate funding of on-going TCN projects

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—HOUSE of Representatives Committee on Privatization has assured that it will make adequate budgetary provision in 2018 budget to complete all on-going Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, power projects in the country.

The chairman of the committee, Hon. Ahmed Yerima, gave the assurance when he led members of the committee to an over-sight function and interaction with management of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC, yesteray in Enugu.

Yerima noted that on-going TCN power projects were critical to the economic and social growth of the country.

“We are looking for a way to meet all the TCN budgetary needs for the completion of their numerous on-going power projects at various degrees of completion to ensure constant and stable power supply in the country.

“These projects are critical to the economic and social growth of the country.

“When completed and put to use, it will translate to more jobs, employments, profits, more money, security and general well-being of our people in the country,” he said.

He also said that it would also look at the issue of government ministries, departments and agencies owing private investors huge money running into billions of naira.

The chairman also said that the committee was considering a legislation that would be all-encompassing to checkmate energy theft in the country.