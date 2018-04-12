Why we’re hosting tourism summit — AYORINDE

By Jimoh Babatunde

Lagos State Government has said the forthcoming tourism summit to be hosted by the state is designed to provide resourceful content for the proposed state tourism master plan for the tourism industry.

Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr. Steve Ayorinde, speaking ahead of the summit informed that summit was crucial to intimate and integrate key players in the tourism industry to achieve a prosperous initiative as the state journey into the tourism world to compete with developed cities.

‘’The summit will list out in specific terms the interventions that are needed in producing a master plan that assist in shaping the tourism sector in Lagos State in the next 15 to 20 years. It has been a deliberate plan derived from a visionary study of the population trend and analysis of what sector will better absorb the teeming youth population, reduce poverty and crime as well as create jobs with multiplier effects on other sectors.”

Affirming the significant of the event, the Commissioner stated that encouraging existing practitioners and stakeholders with institutional support and sustaining positive hope of investors in the sector needs a more concrete rejig in line with global best practices.

‘’The idea of the Lagos Tourism Summit, therefore, is part of the inclusive agenda to allow all stakeholders contribute to the ongoing tourism master plan being put together by Messrs Earnst and Young on behalf of the Lagos State Government.

He further disclosed that the summit deliberation will be enriched by paper presentations by renowned Stakeholders in the tourism business; panel discussions and a Keynote Address to be delivered by His Excellency, Mr. John Mahama, the former President of the Republic of Ghana.