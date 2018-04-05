High protein vegetables you need to eat

It is key to consume essential nutrients for a healthy body. One of the important nutrients the body requires is protein. Protein helps keep your muscles strong and healthy and is required by each and every cell of the body. Interestingly, you can get protein from vegetables. In line with this, Jumia Food, Nigeria’s No 1 food ordering platform shares vegetables that have a high protein content you need to eat.

Peas

Peas are a good source of vegetable protein along with having a decent amount of fibre. It is low in fat and has no cholesterol. If you haven’t added peas in your diet, it’s time you do.

Spinach

Spinach is believed to be one of the most nutritious green vegetables you can eat. It is said that protein accounts for 30 percent of its calories along with essential amino acids.

Potatoes

Potatoes are usually eaten as a carbohydrate because of their starchiness. But they’re classified as a vegetable, and they can add some protein to your diet, although a relatively small amount compared to peas.

Cabbage

Cabbage is a vegetable whose health benefits are well-known but isn’t often credited for its protein content. It doesn’t contain a large amount of protein, but it is still enough to help the body.

Broccoli

Broccoli delivers a fair amount of protein, zero fat and fewer calories to the body. It makes for a great food full of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that promote a healthy lifestyle.