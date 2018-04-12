Herbalist caught with wife’s corpse in Ilorin

By Demola Akinyemi

ILORIN—Policemen on stop-and-search operations at Osere Junction around Eid Road in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, got more than they bargained for as a corpse was discovered in one of the cars flagged down.

A herbal mixture seller, identified as Raji Mufutau, kept the corpse of his late wife in the vehicle he used in hawking his products.

It was gathered that the foul odour from the chemical the man had been using to preserve the remains of his wife probably made the Police to search the vehicle, when he was stopped.

A Police source said: “The suspect was said to have been consistently using chemicals to spray the corpse in the vehicle to prevent it from decomposing, while he went about hawking his herbal mixture drugs.

“The heavy odour of the chemical, which oozed out from the vehicle when it was stopped for search by the Police prompted the Police to peep into the vehicle, where they discovered the corpse.”

The source added that when he was asked about the source of the corpse, the suspect said it was that of his wife and that he didn’t want to bury her because he was afraid of what her relations would say.

“He was promptly taken to the Police station for further interrogation, while the corpse was taken to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital mortuary,” the source added.