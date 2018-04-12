Gunmen kill two in restive Benue

Gunmen suspected to be herders killed two people on Thursday in an attack on a farming village in central Nigeria’s Benue state, police and a resident said.



The attack is the latest flare-up over grazing rights in the volatile region.

The incident which happened in Agboughul, outside Makurdi, the state capital also left several people injured, they said.

“I can confirm that two persons were killed in Agboughul community in the outskirt of Makurdi town by suspected herdsmen who stormed the area this afternoon,” state police spokesman Mose Yamu told AFP.

He said armed police had deployed to restore peace in the area.

Local resident Terfa Iortyom confirmed the attack, saying that angry youths in the village “almost went on the rampage but for the quick intervention of the police.”

He said many residents had fled the village following the killings, the latest in a tit-for-tat conflict over water and grazing rights in the region.

Hundreds have died since the start of the year in clashes between local farmers and herders across the deeply divided nation, putting pressure on President Mohammadu Buhari to end the violence.