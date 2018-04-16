Gunmen kidnap 3 in Ondo, demand N50m ransom

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—IT has been revealed that the kidnappers of the two local government workers, Marcus Akinduko and Gabriel Ajayi, in Ondo state are demanding for N50 million ransom, while those who allegedly kidnapped the Secretary of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, in the state, Kayode Agbeyangi, are requesting for N5m ransom.

The three civil servants were kidnapped within 24 hours by unknown gunmen last we

ekend in the state.

The staff of Akure North Local Government area of the State were kidnapped on Sunday along Owo/Ido-Ani road in Ose Local Government area of the state while returning from a funeral ceremony at Ifira with three others when they ran into an ambush laid for them by armed gunmen.

Four armed gangs reportedly intercepted the vehicle in which the council workers were traveling and took into their custody, Akinduko, and Ajayi while the other workers were released to source for funds to pay for the victims’ ransom.

The NURTW Secretary, who was abducted last week Saturday along Akure/Ilesa road in Osun State, was said to be travelling to Lagos to visit his family members when he was abducted by four gunmen.

Police source hinted that the phone of one of the occupants, Fadeke Adeseeke was seized and the SIM card used to contact the families of the victims on the payment of their ransom.

On the kidnap of the NURTW secretary, his vehicle was found along the Akure-Ilesa expressway in Osun State.

Chairman of the union in the state, Jacob Adebo, who confirmed the incident said: “He was kidnapped when he was travelling to Lagos and the kidnappers have called the family demanding for N5 million before he could be released and there is no way we can get N5 million.”

Police confirm kidnap

Confirming the kidnapping of the three civil servants, spokesperson of the Ondo Police Command, Mr. Femi Joseph, said the Command would do everything possible to secure their release.

On the abduction of the NURTW scribe, Joseph said the incident happened outside Ondo State and it was not reported in the state.

He said: “The incident did not happen in our jurisdiction, if it had happened here, our men would have taken action immediately.”