Guinness, Wecyclers sign MoU on waste management

By Princewill Ekwujuru

Guinness Nigeria Plc, and Wecyclers, a for-profit social enterprise that promotes environmental sustainability, socioeconomic development, and community health, have signed agreement on waste management.

The partnership is expected to, among other things, help support the implementation of Guinness Nigeria’s 4R waste management strategy, covering Reduction, Reuse, Recovery and Recycle, while addressing increasing local and global concerns around the environmental issues of waste disposal.

Mr. Peter Ndegwa, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Guinness Nigeria Plc, said the partnership with Wecyclers is in line with Guinness Nigeria’s commitment to reducing its environmental impact across its operations and throughout its supply chain. He added that it is also in line with the Nigerian Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) policy approach under which producers are given a significant responsibility for the treatment or disposal of post-consumer products.

“This partnership with Wecyclers is in line with our commitment to reduce our environmental footprint as well as join the global movement to advance sustainable development. Every year, at Guinness, we set ourselves stretched targets that will guide us as we work to reduce our impact on the environment. We also strive to increase our positive social impact by delivering transformational social investments in communities where we operate,” Ndegwa said.

Speaking, Chief Executive Officer, Wecyclers, Mr. Olawale Adebiyi, stated that Wecyclers, aims to build a low-cost waste collection infrastructure while raising general awareness on the importance of recycling for environmental sustainability and social welfare.