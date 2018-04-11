GOVERNORSHIP: Why we’re interested in Ekiti polls — British Envoy

By Rotimi Ojomoyela & Dirisu Yakubu

ADO-EKITI—THE Deputy British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Miss Laure Beaufils, has said the international community is watching Ekiti State, urging politicians in the state to play the game according to the rules to ensure the peaceful and successful conduct of the July 14 governorship election in the state.

This came as National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus accused the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, of planning to rig the governorship election.

The British Envoy said this, yesterday in Ado-Ekiti, when she paid a courtesy visit to the management of a private radio station, Voice 89.9 FM.

Beaufils said: “I believe the primaries should be open even though it will definitely be a tense period, people all over the country are looking forward to it.

“Politicians should dwell on issues, policies, and manifestos rather than on personalities. The coming Ekiti election is a signal to the 2019 general election.”

Earlier in his remarks, Mr. Donald Falayi said the station has maintained neutrality in the coverage and reportage of events in the state in line with broadcasting code.

PDP accuses APC, INEC of plans to rig

Meanwhile, the PDP national chairman levied the allegation while receiving the German Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Bernhard Schlagheck, who paid him a courtesy call at the party’s national secretariat, Abuja.

Secondus said: “The July Ekiti State governorship election will be the first test for this administration. We know that the APC and INEC have perfected plans rig the election.”