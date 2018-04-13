Governor Masari assures conducive atmosphere for commercial activities

The Katsina state Governor, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari has assured that the present APC administration would continue to provide an enabling environment for commercial activities to thrive In the state.

The Governor made this remark when he received the leadership of six trade groups led by the state commissioner of commerce, Trade and Industry, Alhaji Abubakar Yusuf during a courtesy call at government house council chamber, katsina.

He explained that the State Government would continue to provide monetary and consultative services for traders and entrepreneurs to enhance economic activities in the state.

He told the visitors that several sectors of the economy of Katsina state had been neglected in the past but assured that efforts would be geared towards assisting small and medium scale enterprises to grow and blossom to maturity.

The Governor noted that the high population density of the state made it easy for markets to springs up.

He expressed happiness with the visit especially with the donation of One thousand copies of the Holy Quran by the families of late Fatima Baika Darma for the renaming of Katsina central market after her.

The Governor announced that an irrigation channel would be constructed for vegetable seller’s market opposite Dubai international market along Jibia road in Katsina.

Alhaji Aminu Masari also assured that separate markets would be established for poultry In Malumfashi and Funtua markets as done in Katsina.

He was also happy with the progress made by the beneficiaries of the 2 billion naira CBN intervention. Similarly, Governor Masari was happy with the repayment of the loan by the trade groups.

Earlier, the state commissioner of commerce, Alhaji Abubakar Yusuf told the Governor that the six trade groups were in the government house to show solidarity and expressed gratitude for all that the present APC did for them since assumption into office.

He named the groups to include vegetable sellers, poultry sellers, cellphone dealers, Amalgamated Youth Entrepreneurs, sugarcane sellers and late Fatima Baika Darma family. Leaders of the groups, Babangida Hussaini for vegetable sellers, Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim for chicken sellers Alhaji Tukur Isah Mani for cellphone dealers, Sugarcane sellers under Yakubu Daba and Alhaji Umar Madugu for late Fatima Baika Darma family spoke at length on the progress made by their trade groups.

Highlight of the visit was the announcement of the donation of One thousand copies of the Holy Qur’an to the Governor by one of the grandchildren of late Fatima Baika Darma in person of Alhaji Muhammad Rumbun Hatsi in appreciation of renaming of Katsina central market in her honour.