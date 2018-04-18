Breaking News
Gov Emmanuel swears in two High Court judges

Uyo—GOV-ERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, yesterday, performed the swearing in of two new state High Court Judges, Justice Bassey Nkanang and Justice Uwem Ibritam.

Gov Emmanuel Udom

Speaking during the event at the Executive Council Chamber, Government House, Uyo, Governor Emmanuel appreciated the existing harmonious relationship between the judiciary and other arms of government.

He congratulated the newly sworn-in judges on their elevation,  describing their promotion as a function of a sound mind.

He said: “So many people applied and two of you came out successful.  So I want to say that your promotion is just a function of a sound living mind. I want you to count yourselves as blessed to join the league of  best hands in the legal profession.”


