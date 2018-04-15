Gov. Badaru heads 68 member APC Convention C’ttee

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has announced a 68-member national convention planning committee headed by Jigawa state Governor, Mohammed Badaru.

In the list which was posted Sunday on its newly-unveiled website, the party listed Ondo state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu as vice chairman and Sen. Ben Uwajumogu as secretary.

Though the party has not announced the date for the convention, its National Organizing Secretary, Sen. Osita Izunaso listed other members of the committee as Sent. Ken Nnamani, Govs. Rochas Okorocha, Kashim Shettima, Aminu Bello Masari, Abiola Ajimobi, Ibrahim Gaidam, Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai, Simon Bako Lalong, Bindow M.U. Jibrilla, Yahaya Bello and Godwin Obaseki.

Others are Senators Ahmed Sani Yerima, Adamu Aliero, Dajuma Goje, Abdullahi Adamu, George Akume, Chris Ngige and Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir.

The list also includes Mr Danjuma Attah, Pastor Usani Uguru Usani, Sen. Ovie Omo Agege and a host of others.

Vanguard had earlier reported how the National Chairman of the party had met with its governors, asking that the NWC be allowed a free hand to set up structures to conduct the national convention and congresses.