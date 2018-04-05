Gov aspirant cries out over alleged threat to his church, APC members in Ebonyi

By Peter Okutu

ABAKALIKI—AN All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship aspirant and general overseer of Eternal Light of World Christian Church, Dr Adol Awam Chris, Thursday appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the alleged persecution of his church and destruction of its properties by individuals in the state.

He said that already, the church’s billboard mounted opposite Government House in Abakaliki, the state capital for evangelism purpose was torn apart and removed after he declared his intention to run for governorship position in the 2019 general election.

This was even as he alleged that the members of the opposition parties, especially the All Progressives Congress, APC, have been going through lots of challenges because of their stand in the political arena.

The cleric made the appeal yesterday at a press conference held at his campaign office in Abakaliki.

“I wish to state that the billboard was destroyed immediately I declared for the governorship and that the billboard is for evangelism and not for political campaign”, he said.