Good leadership is not a function of age, House of Assembly aspirant

Hon. Victor Onwuzurike, an aspirant for the Imo State House of Assembly under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has urged Nigerians not to just vote aspirants because of age but should vote for antecedents. He gave the advice during an interview with Vanguard in Lagos recently.

According to him, Nigerians do not have to trust young people without qualifications and if we make this thing about age then we are getting it wrong. He mentioned that he hasn’t made age his key selling point since he began the journey.

“But truth be said, good leadership is not a function of age alone. If we say we want a young person, believing he/she is going to give us the best of leadership, then we are wrong because we have some young governors that have tested and failed woefully. It is not about age, it is about antecedents and what the person in question has to offer.”

“I have always been an advocate of good leadership. It is high time we the youths with antecedents stop losing out politically. Ahead of 2019 elections we need to mobilise ourselves and identify trusted youths with antecedents amongst us to bring about the change that we desire. Remember, politics is a game of numbers and we have it, so let us use it, he said.”

The Assembly hopeful also promised that if given the mandate, he would initiate policies and programmes that will put smiles on the faces of the people of his constituency.

Hon. Onwuzurike expressed optimism that his administration will ensure better representation, healthcare, youth empowerment and town hall meetings.