Gold Coast 2018: Oriola loses to Australia’s Scott in women’s welterweight boxing

Itunu Oriola on Sunday missed the chance to become Team Nigeria’s first athlete to win at least a bronze medal at the ongoing 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

Oriola was outclassed by hosts Australia’s Kaye Scott in the women’s welterweight class of the boxing event.

Scott scored an impressive 5-0 final decision over Oriola to advance to the semi-finals.

The first round was a close call as Scott edged it 10-9, 9-10, 9-10, 10-9, 10-9.

It was a dominant display from Scott in the second round as she overwhelmed Oriola 10-9, 10-9, 10-9, 10-9, 10-9.

In the third and final round, it was another one-sided affair which ended the same score as the second round 10-9, 10-9, 10-9, 10-9, 10-9.

On Monday, Nigeria’s Milicent Agboegbulem will face Elizabeth Andiego from Kenya in the quarter-finals of the women’s middleweight class.(NAN)