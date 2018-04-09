Gold Coast 2018: Dalung moves to quell disquiet in Team Nigeria’s camp

THE Minister of Youth and Sports Barrister Solomon Dalung has moved to quell the growing disquiet in the camp of Team Nigeria, assuring the athletes currently in the Commonwealth Games village in Gold Coast, that the government will not discriminate against athletes during payment of training grants.

The Minister made the remark during his second visit in one week to the village to make clarifications on issues of training grants.

“I am here to make clarifications on certain developments that will portray us in bad light, disturb our unity of purpose and has a possibility of distracting our attention from success. The issue of training grants is an exclusive reserve of the federal government presently handled by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and it is a decision that will always be taken in our national interest.

“A statement suggesting discrimination is not at all in our interest. Grants are paid based on categorization and not based on the principle of where you are resident or where you train.”

The Minister also cautioned the athletes on intimidation of up-coming ones and urged them to guard against causing problems in camp through rumour mongering and false information capable of breaking the unity and peace of the camp.”