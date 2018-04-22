God has not forsaken His people (1)

By Muoka Lazarus

PSALM 37:25-29 “I have been young, and now am old; yet have I not seen the righteous forsaken, nor his seed begging bread. He is ever merciful, and lendeth; and his seed is blessed. Depart from evil, and do good; and dwell for evermore. For the Lord loveth judgment, and forsaketh not his saints; they are preserved for ever: but the seed of the wicked shall be cut off. The righteous shall inherit the land, and dwell therein for ever.”

Every Chosen or believer should know that God is mind-ful of him at all times regardless of the earthly life challenges. No matter what the righteous be-liever is passing through now, not excluding his health condi-tion, economic crises or social intimidation, what he must understand is that God has not forsaken him. One thing that is very sure is that no matter the affliction, the trouble of the enemy over the years, God cannot abandon you. The Psalmist’s conclusion is a statement of fact that no right-eous man has ever been for-saken, nor had his children begged bread. God puts a mark of honour of safety upon all the righteous and His Chosen people.

He promised Jacob and the people of God and by exten-sion the present Believers that He cannot leave nor forsaken them. I want to let you know, that that promise extends from generation to generation as long as you are a child of God, a spiritual offspring of Abrah-am, Isaac and Jacob; God will not forsake you.

So, no matter what you are go-ing through and people are asking where’s your God; and you are thinking that God has forsaken you, I want to let you know that God Almighty has not forsaken you.

Never are the righteous for-saken, that is a rule without exception. Rarely have their seed begged bread except on ground of dissipation, idleness, or some other causes on the part of their sons, yet it is so rare a thing. On this premise I strongly believe that the best assured way to endow one’s seed with wealth is to become poor for Christ’s sake. The righteous are God’s own person. He may suffer them to be tried and sometimes to enter into the hottest of the battle but yet will deliver them and in their victory the power and influence of the grace of God will be shown, as well as their faithfulness.

Genesis 28:15 says: “And, be-hold, I am with thee, and will keep thee in all places whither thou goest, and will bring thee again into this land; for I will not leave thee, until I have done that which I have spoken to thee of”

God made a firm promise to Jacob and all believers, He said, “I will not leave thee” wherever you go, He will be with thee. He told Jacob even Israel, even our fathers of faith and the people of God in time past and said “I will not leave you? And in the present day; the Lord is still telling me and you today that He will not leave us. Therefore we should confidently say that wherever we are, we are safe, if we have God’s favourable presence with us. Moreover, when it seemed we have been forsaken by all our friends, the assurance of the promise of God still prevails in all circum-stances.

Let not such as have believed and accepted Christ as Lord and Saviour give up to fear of the enemies no matter the situation for our God is able to keep to His promise. Even though sometimes the contest may be sharp, that on its own does not apply He has forsaken you, His promise to give you victory is sure.