I Go Dye to bankroll evicted BBNaija housemate, Rico Swarvey’s business

BY ROTIMI AGBANA

Ace comedian, Francis Agoda, popularly known as I Go Dye, has promised to bankroll ex-BBNaija housemate, Rico Swarvey’s restaurant business whenever he is ready to establish it.

The humour merchant who extended the same philanthropic gesture towards BBNaija 2017 winner, Efe, by splashing a whooping sum of N1 million in support, made the declaration on his Instagram page during the week.

He wrote: “I kindly use this medium to celebrate one of the finest gentlemen, with modest standard, who expressed a pleasant social decorum, an exemplary quality that projected the real values of a young Africa man, as a symbol of respect, dignity, cultured in domestic activities.

“You have proven that we still have more responsible youths in Nigeria; your character will change a lot of perceptions about our Nigerian men. My profound respect to you.

“Please understand that your eviction, doesn’t stop you from becoming what you desire.Try and maintain this standard, soonest the sky will become your stepping stone, because you are the next stage butterfly. However, I overheard you mention that you will want to embark on a restaurant business.

Any time you want to commence the project, please contact me, I will be glad to support with the little I can, towards achieving this goal. Once again, sail on; inspiring many others, proving the point that it is worthy to be responsible, devoid of immoral justification that was expected from you. I shall continually celebrate anyone with your kind of character and humane attitude of purpose. Congratulations”, he wrote.

Speaking at the live eviction show, Rico, who was evicted from the Big Brother House, penultimate Sunday, for having the lowest votes among housemates nominated for eviction, revealed plans to establish a restaurant business and focus more on his music and acting career.

Meanwhile, housemates, Cee-C, Lolu, Anto, Miracle and Khloe are up for possible eviction today, as the much talked about reality TV show comes to a wrap this week.