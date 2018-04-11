FRSC cautions dealers against selling fake spare parts

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra has advised motor spare parts dealers to desist from selling fake spare parts to motorists in order curtail road accidents.

The Sector Commander, Mr Sunday Ajayi, gave the advice during a safety campaign tour at the New Spare Parts market in Nkpor, Idemili Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday.

Ajayi attributed usage of fake spare parts as factors responsible for most vehicular accidents.

He advised the traders to always sell genuine parts.

He said that the dealers were critical stakeholders in ensuring safety on the nation’s roads.

The sector commander said that the agency would extend the campaign to other major stakeholders in the state to sensitise them to the need to key into the campaign.

He said that if stakeholders could collaborate and check factors that caused road accidents, the country would be better for it.

He appealed to leadership of the traders to key into the commission’s drive to flush out traders of fake spare parts in the state.

The FRSC official also advised the participants on the need to adhere to safety rules and obey other necessary safety codes while driving.

He urged vehicle owners to first attend driving school before driving, pointing out that most road accidents on the roads were caused by human beings and were avoidable.

The Chairman of the Traders Union in the market, Chief Aloysius Ozokwelu, lauded the sector commander for the enlightenment campaign.

NAN