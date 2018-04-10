French and Saudi companies have signed draft agreements worth a total of $18 billion (14.5 billion euros) during a trip to Paris by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the French-Saudi business forum said Tuesday.
The memoranda of understanding cover sectors including petrochemicals, water treatment, tourism, health, agricultural and cultural activities, business leaders and representatives of both governments said in a statement.
France, Saudi Arabia sign deals worth $18 bn
