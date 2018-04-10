Breaking News
Translate

France, Saudi Arabia sign deals worth $18 bn

On 7:59 pmIn News by adekunleComments

French and Saudi companies have signed draft agreements worth a total of $18 billion (14.5 billion euros) during a trip to Paris by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the French-Saudi business forum said Tuesday.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman

The memoranda of understanding cover sectors including petrochemicals, water treatment, tourism, health, agricultural and cultural activities, business leaders and representatives of both governments said in a statement.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.