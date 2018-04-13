First Imo, Abia female High Court judge dies

JUSTICE Christiana Uche (Nee Ebbi of Okoko Item, Abia State), the first female State High Court Judge of the old Imo and Abia states has died. She died at the age of 83 years.

According to a statement by her son, Chief Chris Uche, SAN, “We, the Uche family of Igbere in Abia State, with sadness but with gratitude to God for an exceptionally successful, accomplished, impactful and fulfilled life, hereby announce the peaceful passing unto glory of our dear mother, Justice IjeomaUche (Nee Ebbi of Okoko Item, Abia State), retired High Court Judge of Old Imo State and Abia State Judiciaries.

“Justice Uche was the first female State High Court Judge in the old Imo and Abia States and was a founding member of the National Association of Women Judges, NAWOJ.”