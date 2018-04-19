FIRS seals 19 firms over tax

The Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, has sealed 19 companies over failure to fulfil their tax obligations.

In Lagos, the FIRS enforcement team, yesterday, sealed the premises of Seabulk Offshore Operations Nigeria Limited at 11A, Grace Anjos Drive in Lekki over a tax debt of N34.546 million. It also sealed De Rembrandt Hotel (formerly Renaissance Hotel), Ikeja, which owes N30.60 million.

The tax agency’s team, led by Bukar Umar, Tuesday, sealed the premises of Associated Port and Marine Development Company at 7B, Oranyan Street, Apapa, over N12.5 million unpaid tax. Also sealed were Kunoch Limited in Ikoyi, N34.3 million; Jinhua Group Limited, Ibeju Lekki, N3.1 billion.

The team equally sealed Anisha Enterprises in Apapa, which owes N24 million; and Citeco Global in Ikeja, N99 million.

In Rivers

In Port Harcourt, the tax agency, on Monday, shut the offices of Benek Engineering Company Limited at Rumuodara over unremitted Value Added Tax of N137,961,981.53, dating back to 2014. It also sealed Arena Event Centre, which owes N25,063,999.10.

The team in Port Harcourt, led by Mrs. Anita Erinne, equally sealed the offices of DSV Pipetronix Ltd. at Rumuibekwe Housing Estate. The company is indebted to the tune of N99,814,873.

Another affected firm is Red Transport and Logistics. The company, which operates from Trans-Amadi Industrial Layout, failed to remit Value Added Tax totalling N1,918,764,246.

It equally shut Otopus Clan Nigeria Limited over a debt of N198,775,513.55.

…Delta

In Warri, Delta State, the FIRS team sealed Golden Tulip Hotel, Ashinmo Resources, Hotel De Great, West African Pumping Services Limited, Sam-Pira International Limited and Bridge View Hotel, among others.

Mrs. Erinne advised the affected companies to pay the tax debts, so they could resume operations.