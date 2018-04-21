Breaking: Fire razes building of Kaduna state electoral body

Fire on Saturday razed the two-storey building of Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (KADSIECOM), few weeks before the Local Government Election in the state.

Elections in the 23 LGs and 255 wards has been scheduled for May 12.

Eye witness told newsmen that the huge fire was noticed around 11: 24 a.m. on top of the building located along Sokoto Road, GRA, Kaduna.

Ibrahim Musa told newsmen the huge flames followed a thick smoke that was noticed from the top floor of the building earlier.

The cause of the fire had yet to be ascertained, even as fire fighting officials were seen putting out the fire.

The Agency had said it procured six thousand electronic machine and card readers for the May 12 LGs elections.

As at press time, Chairperson of the Commission, Mrs Saratu Dikko, who arrived at the commission’s premises with other officials, declined to comment.

