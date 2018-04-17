FG doles out N45m start-up package to N-Delta youths, women

By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA—The Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs has disbursed a total of N45 million to about 90 youths and women in the region who have successfully undergone its training programme to enable them to start their own trading.

The release of the funds to the beneficiaries is part of the ministry’s commitment towards reducing unemployment and youth restiveness in the region.

Disbursing the money to the beneficiaries in Calabar, Cross River State, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Uguru Usani, said each person was empowered with N500, 000 start-up package.

Usani explained that the 90 graduands drawn from the various states in the region were trained in fishery and poultry production so that they could contribute to the food security of the region and Nigeria in general.

He said: “The package given to the beneficiaries is intended to teach you how to fish rather than just giving fish to you.”

He charged them to establish themselves so that they too could contribute towards the training of other Niger Deltans for the enhancement of their value and thereby make them more productive members of the society.