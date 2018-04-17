Female President Initiative faults call for generational change in leadership

The Coordinator of Nigerian Female President Initiative, Mr. Felix Akpoyibo, has faulted the call by former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Bababinda (retd) for a generational change in the leadership of the country.

Reacting to the recent call by IBB on Nigerians to ensure that only the younger generations were voted into power, Mr. Akpoyibo said leadership in the country is not about age or generational change, but about a leader with wisdom and intelligence.

He said if the call for change is to remove President Muhammadu Buhari from office, “then it is not genuine.”

Akpoyibo also picked holes in IBB’s support for the Social Democratic Party, SDP, asking why the same support was not given the party in 1993.

Expressing confidence that Buhari will win 2019 election, Akpoyibo said: “We are still searching for a credible and courageous female Nigerian that will fight corruption like Buhari is doing, to be presented as a presidential candidate. If we cannot find any, we will have to endorse Buhari for re-election.”