Vanguard Economic Discourse live

The federal government likes it or not, they have to cut cost. We must sell some oil and gas assets to links states by road or rail to Abuja. We need to invest in the national grid—- Bode Ugusto

The government should maintain very strong financial base.

The Abuja club. They do not forgive debts.

How do we fix debts and financiers of FG. Reduce costs.