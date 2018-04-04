Fashola, Dangote, Otedola for UNILAG Law Faculty lecture

Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN, will be the special guest of honour at the second public lecture of the Department of Commercial and Industrial Law, Faculty of Law, University of Lagos, UNILAG.

Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and chairman of Forte Oil Plc, Mr Femi Otedela will be the special guests of honour; former Foreign Affairs Minister, Mr Odein Ajumogobia, SAN, will chair the event.

The lecture will hold at the J. F. Ade-Ajayi Auditorium, UNILAG, by 11am on April 6.

The lecture, with the theme: Funding Governmental Services in a Federation: The Inevitable Admixture of Law and Politics, will be delivered by Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Mr Ade Ipaye.

Head of Department of Commercial and Industrial Law, Prof. Ige Bolodeoku, said the Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, Dr Babatunde Fowler is also expected to speak at the event.

He said Ipaye, a former Lagos Attorney-General and renowned tax law expert, will examine sources of funding to government from the legal and political perspectives, as well as their adequacy and opportunities.

Bolodeoku said: “The lecture will examine the legal and political aspects of funding of governmental services. It will look at the challenges and explore areas Nigeria is doing well and not doing well. Are we under-utilising funding opportunities for government? If that is the case, what can be done?

“The lecture will look at policy and public expectations. Are the people overtaxed? Is there is justification for paying more or less?