Breaking News
Translate

Facial recognition technology helps Chinese Police solve crimes

On 3:24 pmIn News by adekunleComments

Zhengzhou (China) – Facial recognition technology has helped Chinese Police to solve crimes.

A female police officer faces supporters of 219 schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram militants as police blocks the protesters from marching on the president’s official residence in Abuja on October 14, 2014. Some 276 girls were seized from their dormitories at the Government Girls Secondary School in the remote town of Chibok in Borno state, northeastern Nigeria, on the night of April 14. AFP PHOTO/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

The technology used by police in Fanxian County in Henan Province could compare images of people on the streets with suspects in the police database and immediately notified the police once the matching rate crosses a pre-set threshold, said Sun Junshan, a police officer.

When a man walked into a residential area monitored by video camera in a Central Chinese county, it immediately triggered the alarm in a local police station.

Aided by a facial recognition system, police officers concluded that there was a 95 per cent likelihood that the man was the suspect of an e-bike theft.

They nabbed him in less than two hours.

In less than a year, the technology powered by artificial intelligence has helped Fanxian police spot and arrest 80 suspects, including two on the national wanted list suspected of violent crimes.

“Cameras equipped with facial recognition technology are smart and can offer tips to the police automatically,’’ said Wang Jisen, a law enforcement official in Fanxian.

In recent years, monitoring cameras with facial recognition technology have increasingly become the weapon of choice used by Chinese police to deter and solve crimes.

“When the police go high-tech and raise their professional capabilities, the public will feel safer and happier,’’ said Shao Jingliang, a law enforcement official in the city of Puyang, which administers Fanxian. (Xinhua/NAN)


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.