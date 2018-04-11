Eyione joins Delta Assembly race to represent Warri North

By Gab Ejuwa

A founding member of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State and current state executive of the party, Elder Isaiah Eyione, has declared his intention to contest the state House of Assembly election to represent the people of Warri North LGA of the state.

He also called on the people of Warri North to register in the ongoing voters registration exercise.

Speaking with newsmen, he said he had no choice than to yield to the call and pressure on him by his people to represent them in the state House of Assembly, having contested the position twice before now and was prevailed upon to step down.

Elder Isaiah said law making is a serious business and must not be left in the hands of children and those who do not understand the process it entails.

He said he has been a grassroots man who understands the plight of the people and will give them effective representation if he emerges.