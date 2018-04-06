Expedite action on Festac Link Bridge – Oghene tells contractor

Member, representing Amuwo-Odofin Federal Constituency, Lagos State, at the House of Representatives, Hon. Oghene Emma Egoh has called on the CCECC, the Chinese contractor handling the Festac Link Bridge, declared unfit for vehicular traffic, last year, to expedite action in order to save Festac residents the agony of the traffic jam caused by the on-going repairs.

Speaking when he visited the site, Hon. Egoh said his office had been inundated with enquiries from members of his constituency, on why the repair was going on snail speed, even when the link bridge was the only access route outside Festac Town to Apple Junction, Apapa – Oshodi-Expressway and adjoining areas.

While thanking the workers on site, Egoh asked the contractor to accelerate the level of work on the bridge as the slow pace was causing untold hardship and suffering on the residents, who are now forced to use a single lane for those exiting and others entering the sprawling community.

“This link bridge is the life-wire of vehicular traffic to and from Festac Town, it is regrettable that the repair work had been on a very low pace”, Oghene said, adding, “It is hoped the CCECC will accelerate their work and ensure that the repairs are concluded in good time”.

It will be recalled that the link bridge was declared unfit for vehicular traffic following the collapse of a loaded petrol tanker, which ignited a large inferno on the bridge, destroying properties worth millions of Naira. The authorities then had said the burning tanker damaged the structural works of the bridge itself.