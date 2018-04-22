Ex-Warri South chief whip, Tete, to lead Delta community

By Fredrick Okopie

The immediate past Chief Whip of Warri South Council Legislative Arm, Mr. Augustine Tete, is the Chairman of the newly sworn-in Egbokodo Community Development Committee saddled with the responsibility of leading Egbokodo Community for the next four years.

Tete told Sunday Vanguard that his leadership will do more to benefit the community and encouraged youths from the Warri Community to acquire necessary skills in anticipation of opportunities likely to come up.

While promising to focus more on the empowerment of the aged in the community, he solicited the support of other members of his executive in order to give Egbokodo enduring legacy.

The 10-man Egbokodo Community Development Committee was sworn-in by a prominent Chief of Warri Kingdom, Atiwa Amanoritsewo, who charged the new leadership to sustain the prevailing peace.

Other members of the new Egbokodo Community Development Committee are: Sunny Atiwa-Vice Chairman, Harriman Edema-Secretary, Sunday Joseph-Organizing Secretary, Moses Towu-Financial Secretary, Johnbull Oluwaremeyi-Auditor, Emmanuel Eboyi-Assistant Secretary, Victor Edema-PRO, Kenneth Okoro-Assistant PRO and Eric Amorighoye-Treasurer.