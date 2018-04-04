Ex-militant leaders to Dokubo: Weed out corrupt elements

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—EX-Militant leaders under the aegis of Niger Delta Reformed Ex-agitators Association, NDREA, have called on the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator, Presidential Amnesty Programme, Prof. Charles Dokubo, to be wary of corrupt elements within the amnesty office.

NDREA, in a statement by its National President, self-styled “Gen” Ebiowe Ayado, urged the new Presidential Amnesty Programme boss to weed out such corrupt elements to avoid the pitfalls that befell his predecessor, Brig. Gen. Paul Boroh (retd).

The statement said: “The group is very confident that Prof. Dokubo will effectively deploy his wealth of experience to pilot the affairs of the Presidential Amnesty Programme to greater heights.

“However, we hereby call on him to beware of the bad eggs in the Amnesty Office that misled his predecessor and created impediments for the smooth and effective implementation of the mandate of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

“He should weed out the bad eggs and inject fresh blood into the programme and engage very patriotic and committed persons as his aides to enable him actualise his mandate.

“He should do away with all the aides that misled Boroh and appoint only very honest and dedicated persons to help him succeed in his new assignment. He should never recycle or engage those who have questions bordering on corruption and other illegalities under his predecessor.

“It is our very strong position that for the new Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme to succeed, he must sanitise the office and bring in some critical stakeholders to help him in the discharge of his duties.

“He should also distance himself from vendors who instead of executing contracts awarded to them, made away with funds meant for the Presidential Amnesty delegates and abandoned their contracts at the expense of the programme and the delegates. Such vendors should never be given any such opportunity under this new administration.”