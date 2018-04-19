Evans: PSC approves special promotion of 45 Police officers for gallantry

By Kingsley Omonobi

…DCP Sani, now Commissioner of Police

…ACPs Abba Kyari, Kolo, now Deputy Commissioners of Police

ABUJA – The Police Service Commission has approved special promotion of 45 police officers and acting appointments for another 13 officers who played major roles in the arrest of Chukwudubem Onwuamadike, aka, Evans, a notorious kidnapper and 21 members of his gang.

The Commission took the decisionThursday, at its 27th plenary meeting which began in Abuja on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, and presided over by the Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Mike Mbama Okiro, a retired Inspector General of Police.

The promotion and acting appointments were based on the performance of the officers in the arrest of the deadly gang who terrorized Nigerians.

The officers are of the Intelligence Response Team, IRT, Special Tactical Squad, STS and Technical Intelligence Unit under the direct supervision and coordination of the IGP Monitoring Unit at the Force Headquarters Abuja.

A statement signed by Ikechukwu Ani, head of Public Relations said: “The promotion and acting appointments were also necessitated by the need to match rank with schedules of duty either being performed or to be performed by the officers and for their acts of gallantry and courage exhibited in the course of duty.”

It quoted Dr. Okiro as saying that the new ranks would greatly motivate the Officers for improved performance.

The 45 officers promoted included DCP Habu A. Sani, the Head of the IGP Monitoring Unit, who however, has been directed to appear before the Commission tomorrow (today), Friday, April 20th 2018 for an interactive session in line with the Commission’s policy for officers transiting to the rank of Commissioner.

Others are two Assistant Commissioners of Police to Deputy Commissioners, one Chief Superintendent of Police to Assistant Commissioner of Police, one Superintendent of Police to Chief Superintendent, 16 Assistant Superintendents of Police to Deputy Superintendent and twenty four Inspectors to Assistant Superintendents.

One Assistant Superintendent was appointed acting Deputy Superintendent while twelve Inspectors were also appointed acting Assistant Superintendents.

The acting appointments were approved for officers who were not due for promotion.