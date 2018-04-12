Enugu playing lead role in youth empowerment—Udedi

ENUGU State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Mr. Joseph Udedi, yesterday hailed Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his keen interest in and commitment to youth empowerment and development.

Udedi added that Ugwuanyi’s commitment to empowerment programmes aimed at alleviating the suffering of the people and aiding the youth and women to be self-sufficient, had remained one of the focal points of his administration.

The commissioner spoke during a town hall meeting organised for youths in the state by the state government.

Udedi said the Federal Government’s verdict that other states should borrow a leaf from Gov. Ugwuanyi in the implementation and actualisation of the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, skill acquisition programme for the youth, is a clear proof that Enugu State is playing a lead role in youth empowerment and human development.

He said: “One of the key elements of the agenda of this administration is empowerment of our teeming youths. To this end, the state government has been resolutely implementing various programmes and policies via the ministry aimed at equipping the youth with skills to optimise their capacity to drive state and national development.

“Through the magnanimity of the governor, the state has kept youths busy and meaningfully engaged through participation in different national and state youths and sports programmes such as the National Youth Games, NFF under-13 and under-15 football championships, National Mobil Track/Field Championships.

“Others are Zenith Bank Basketball Championship and Nestle Milo Basketball Championship as well as the Central Bank of Nigeria Table Tennis Classics, 2017/2018 Gburugburu All Public Secondary Schools Football Championship, among others.

“In addition, recently, 750 youths were trained for 12 months on various skills by the Enugu State Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, office.”