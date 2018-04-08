English Premier League results on Sunday:
Arsenal 3 (Aubameyang 28, Welbeck 38, 81) Southampton 2 (Long 17, Austin 73)
Playing later
Chelsea v West Ham (1530 GMT)
Played Saturday
Bournemouth 2 (Mousset 65, King 89) Crystal Palace 2 (Milivojevic 47, Zaha 75)
Brighton 1 (Loessl 29-og) Huddersfield 1 (Mounie 33)
Everton 0 Liverpool 0
Leicester 1 (Vardy 84) Newcastle 2 (Shelvey 18, Perez 75)
Manchester City 2 (Kompany 25, Gundogan 31) Manchester United 3 (Pogba 53, 55, Smalling 69)
Stoke 1 (Diouf 57) Tottenham 2 (Eriksen 52, 63)
Watford 1 (Pereyra 61) Burnley 2 (Vokes 70, Cork 73)
West Brom 1 (Rodriguez 54) Swansea 1 (Abraham 75)