Ekwueme kinsmen meet Osinbajo over erosion menace

Appeals to FG to upgrade Oko Poly to degree awarding institution

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA——KINSMEN of the late former Vice President, Alex Ekwueme yesterday pleaded with the presidency to come to the rescue of Orumba North and South local government reas of Anmabra state, alleging that the people were threatened by the menace of erosion.

The delegation led by the member representing Orumba North/Orumba South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ben Nwankwo and the younger brother of the late former Vice President and Paramount ruler of Oko Community, Igwe Laz Ekwueme thanked the presidency for befitting burial accorded to late Dr. Alex Ekwueme.

Briefing State House correspondents after the meeting, the lawmaker said, “These are the people of Orumba North and Orumba South Federal Constituency of Anambra state. We are here on a triple mission. The first is to commend the Federal Government of Nigeria thorugh the Vice President for their gargantuan inputs towards the burial of Dr. Alex Ekwueme. The second mission is to notify them of the war that going on between Orumba North and South and the people as to who owns the land.

“While there is Boko Haram in the North, there is Erosion Haram in the South East particularly in Anambra state. And Agulu, Oko, Nnamka down to Omunze is the deepest gully erosion in the South East and we have informed the Vice President that about 100 houses have caved in and many people rendered homeless, they are squatting at some various places asking for international interventions in the areas of survey, risk assessment, mapping and ecological engineering.

“But most importantly, we are asking that the site should be declared ecological emergency in order to give it the attention that it deserves so that the international community will be also able to come in. Otherwise, in the next few years, there will be more disaster, so we want to err on the side of caution by informing the federal government of the condition of our people.

“The third is that we came to ask that Orumba is the remnant of natures’ virginity in Anambra state that apart from the erosion incursion that is naturally an academic environment. The two federal institutions, Federal Polytechnic Oko in Orumba north and Federal College of Education Technical, Omunze in Orumba south should be granted degree awarding status so that they get to producing numerous manpower that will not be utilized by the industry.

“It is more trend, more international and I can cite about thirteen countries that have polytechnic universities, without necessarily calling them Polytechnic-University, you can allow them to be awarding degrees in technically or technology based courses. The same thing with the Federal College of Education Omunze. These are some of the things that brought us to the presidential villa and to wish the vice President and by extension the President well in their onerous task of fixing Nigeria.”

Also speaking, the paramount rule of Oko community, Prof. Laz Ekwueme, said that the communities in the area have been crying over erosion menace ravaging the areas and not very much has been done since then.

He said, “We are pleading, praying and urging the federal government to do everything possible to start work on it. with international help, it is beyond the state, it pass even the federal government but at least they can initiate the process of getting outside bodies to assist.

“So, we are in a great danger of losing the whole community and beyond. However the media can help to urge everybody to come together to save our souls, we will appreciate it.”

He said that the Vice President response was very positive, adding, “He was very concern about our plight and said he would do everything within government powers on this issue. But he has also left us with some home work to do ourselves to strengthen his work.”