Ekiti residents welcome, declare ADP party of hope

… Says they are Determined to Make Ekiti Prosperous

Thousands of Ekiti residents have welcomed and declared the Action Democratic Party (ADP) Ekiti State Chapter as the only party of hope.

The people made the declaration when the party opened its chapter in the state.

Speaking to newsmen in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, Mr Eniola Olufemi, the State Publicity Secretary expressed delight over the huge acceptance of the party by all and sundry as the only credible alternative to the ruling People’s Democratic Party in the State.

Eniola said, since ADP was introduced to the Ekiti people, the party has continued to grow stronger because the party is seen by many as the only party capable of rescuing Ekiti people from the bondage of the ruling PDP. He said, ADP now houses prominent sons and daughters of Ekiti and that the party is now a household name in the state.

He stressed further that, the ADP is a party with the right people with a focused mindset to bring about unprecedented progress and good governance in the state. He also said that he is highly excited by the way the people appreciate the party’s manifesto and the constitution of the party. According to him, the people see in ADP, a departure from the normal way of doing things in the state which has never been progressive for the people.

The ADP said that they are fully set and on ground for the forthcoming Ekiti gubernatorial election because they have adopted a candidate who is not only competent but has the capacity, the character and the temperament to steer the affairs of the state towards economic boom. He also said those who see the Ekiti election as an impossible task for the ADP to win, will be disappointed soon.

ADP assures that, when elected in the forthcoming election, they will first focus on a massive entrepreneurship drive for youths so that they can set up small and medium scale enterprises with the help of soft loans to be provided by government.

Eniola said that, governance is not about giving the people cups of rice, beans or buying Christmas clothing for children but it is about empowering the people on how to make ends meet for themselves.

The party said that their candidate Otunba Segun Adewale is a man of great intellect who is popular amongst the Ekiti people and remains the only independent minded candidate not tied to the apron of a godfather. He urges Ekiti people to give him their full support because he will be able to work and take the state to greater heights.