Ekiti 2018: APC commences sale of form Monday

The All Progressives Congress (APC) said it would commence sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination forms to aspirants for the July 14 Ekiti State governorship election on Monday.

A schedule of activities released by Organising Secretary of the party, Sen. Isita Izunaso, on Friday in Abuja, indicated that the forms would be on sale until April 17.

It showed that screening of aspirants would take place from April 23 to April 25, and that screening appeal would be from April 26 to April 27.

The time-table revealed that the primary election would be on May 5, while the appeal that may emanate from the exercise addressed between May 7 and May 9.

NAN