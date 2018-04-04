EFCC set to commence mass prosecution of PDP ‘looters’

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, will soon commence the prosecution of those listed as “looters” in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, by the federal government.

An EFCC official said the Presidency has directed the anti-graft agency to “swing into action” as controversies continue over the publication of a looters list by government.

“We are getting the case files ready,” the source said but refused to divulge specific details on those to be charged to court.

Many members of the party which formed government at the centre for 16 years, The Cable learned, are already facing corruption trial, but some were only quizzed.

But the party has continued to accuse the government of witch-hunting its members, an allegation the current administration has denied.

The allegations and counter-allegations on corruption took a new dimension when Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information, released lists of “looters” last week.