Edo water, sanitation project on course —EU

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN—THE European Union, EU, yesterday, said that the various water and sanitation projects in Edo State on which it is collaborating with the state government are on course, contrary to an allegation by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The EU-Niger Delta Support Programme Consultant, Engr. Soji Adeyemi, who disclosed this in Benin City yesterday, explained that the Edo State Government had an “Extensive water sector policy developed by the Godwin Obaseki-led administration while a water sector master plan is being developed by the government in partnership with the EU.

“Two agencies of the state government will eventually take over the management of water supply across the state: Small Town, Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency, that will provide water on a sustainable basis to all small towns and rural communities; Edo Urban Water Corporation, which will deal with the supply of water to urban areas and the management of all dams in the state.”