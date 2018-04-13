Ebonyi govt to opposition: Stop using frivolous accusations against Umahi

By Peter Okutu

ABAKALIKI—EBONYI state government yesterday called on the opposition political parties in the state to stop using frivolous accusations and baseless allegations against Governor David Umahi in order to score cheap political points in the country.

It stressed that the evil conduct of one trying to pull down another in order to climb was a dangerous game that is not only capable of destroying the image of the initiator or plotters but also their collective destinies as Governor Umahi remains an instrument in the hand of God to better the lives of Ebonyi people.

The State Commissioner for Environment, Chief Donatus Njoku stated this yesterday while addressing newsmen on the prospects surrounding Governor David Umahi if he decides to run for the 2019 gubernatorial election in the state.

According to him, the opposition parties are already jittery that the governor would win the next governorship election and so decided to start on time to carry out campaigns of calumny and deceits against the governor of the state.

He called on the opposition All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state to put its house in order and stop frivolous allegations against Umahi, adding that what should be the concern of the APC was how to resolve its intractable crisis before the forthcoming elections and not cheap political wild goose chase.

“You and I know that the acting APC chairman is a drowning man. APC in the state has refused to put its house in order; they are the ones fighting themselves,” he said.

Instead of looking for a way to resolve their problems, they resorted to accusing the state government of training killer squad. This is the height of failure and misadventure by the APC. They themselves know that the Governor is man of peace and justice.

“The state we met in 2015 is not the state we are seeing today. Everybody knows what was happening in Ezillo where people were massacred before the present government came on board. When the Governor came on board, he took the bull by the horn by making sure that peace returns to the area. Today, the Ezzas and the Ezillos are living peacefully. All other places in the state where there were crises, all of them have been resolved by the Governor”, he said.