Ebenezer Obey’s 76th birthday gift to Nigerian youths

BY ROTIMI AGBANA

Instead of throwing a lavish party to mark his 76th birthday as people would expect, music legend, Evangelist Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi, seized the event to impact lives as well as give back to the society, especially the younger generation.

Obey, who clocked 76 on April 3, said despite expectations that he would paint the town red with a classy event to mark his birthday this year, he had concluded plans to launch an initiative aimed at empowering youths, including talented young musicians.

According to the music icon, the desire to institute a music foundation tagged ‘Ebenezer Obey Music Foundation’ (EOMF), is a dream come true. “It is my joy that this dream has become a reality. I shared this burning vision and commitment to give back to the society through the youth employment initiative in music and skill acquisition to the teeming youths at my 75th birthday last year.

I thank God for the success of the initiative through the support of well-meaning Nigerians. Though it was not easy, we are glad that the dream has come to pass”, he said.

Speaking further, he expressed profound gratitude to God for being alive to celebrate his 76th birthday.

“I want to thank God for making it possible for me to witness another birthday; 76. I feel happy and grateful to God. Looking back at all what God has done in my life. I have nothing to do than to pay gratitude to Him and to thank all my fans and admirers all over the world for their support over the years.

I formed my first band. Royal Mambo Orchestra in Idogo, when I was 15 and today I am 76. That means I have been in music professionally for 61 years.

God has been so gracious to me in my music career and life entirely,” Obey said with excitement. He hinted that aside the prayer session that was held on April 3 at his Lagos State residence, a Special Thanksgiving Service will hold on April 29 at the Decross Gospel Mission Church, headquarters, Agege, Lagos; where the foundation will be officially launched as well as introduce one of his sons, Reverend Folarin Obey-Fabiyi as the deputy General Overseer of the church.