Drainage system threatens families in Imo

On 5:26 am

OWERRI—FEARS have gripped Imo residents over the style of drainage system being constructed  by the Imo state government.

Vanguard monitored the trend yesterday in Owerri, where a family of one Mr. Emmanuel Emelogu, located at Umuodu Amakohia Mbieri road, was  threatened by the ongoing drainage construction in front of his house.

Poorly constructed drainage in front of Imo government house Photo by Chinonso Alozie

This is coming at a time hundreds of residents living along   MCC-Uratta road,   are currently scared over the construction of a filling station very close to their residences.

Investigation by Vanguard revealed that  part of the grieviaces was that the drainages were placed  beneath  the foundation of their houses.    Currently, Emelogu and his entire household were finding it difficult to get in or out of their residence due to what looks like a pit dug in front of their house.

As a result of the bad drainage construction, parts of the fence of the building had already collapsed, thereby putting members of the family in the hands of night preyers.

In another development, the residents of MCC/Uratta road, who spoke through their leaders, Mr Edward Ugochukwu and Mr. Kingsley Onyemaobi, have called on Governor Rochas Okorocha to stop the  construction of a filling station in their area.


