Drainage system threatens families in Imo

OWERRI—FEARS have gripped Imo residents over the style of drainage system being constructed by the Imo state government.

Vanguard monitored the trend yesterday in Owerri, where a family of one Mr. Emmanuel Emelogu, located at Umuodu Amakohia Mbieri road, was threatened by the ongoing drainage construction in front of his house.

This is coming at a time hundreds of residents living along MCC-Uratta road, are currently scared over the construction of a filling station very close to their residences.

Investigation by Vanguard revealed that part of the grieviaces was that the drainages were placed beneath the foundation of their houses. Currently, Emelogu and his entire household were finding it difficult to get in or out of their residence due to what looks like a pit dug in front of their house.

As a result of the bad drainage construction, parts of the fence of the building had already collapsed, thereby putting members of the family in the hands of night preyers.

In another development, the residents of MCC/Uratta road, who spoke through their leaders, Mr Edward Ugochukwu and Mr. Kingsley Onyemaobi, have called on Governor Rochas Okorocha to stop the construction of a filling station in their area.