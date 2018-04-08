Don’t relinquish your responsibility to teachers, Adeboye charges parents

By Olayinka Latona

WIFE of the General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Folu Adeboye has urged parents, especially mothers, to imbibe Godly virtues in the upbringing of their children in line with biblical injunctions.

Adeboye made the appeal Friday night, during the April edition of the church’s monthly Holy Ghost Service at the Redemption Camp New Auditorium, Simawa, Ogun State specially packaged for children. The theme of the programmed was: “Stronger Than Your Enemies, Part 4: Children of conquerors”.

Commending an eight-year old boy who recited the 176-versed Psalms 119, Mummy G.O as she is fondly called on parents not to relinquish their patental roles to school or church teachers alone, noting that passive involvement of parents in their children’s upbringing had contributed to the immorality, juvenile delinquency amongst other vices in the society.

Adeboye argued that since parents play a vital role in the lives of their children, they have to build a solid foundation for them to lead decent lives.

In her words: “This is a great example to us as parents, a boy who is not yet to clock eight, reading Psalm 119. I sat down with his parents during the rehearsal and the father said the boy learnt one verse each day.

“Many of us have money, we buy iPad for our children where they watch several things that might not be of benefit to them. Why not sit with them and ensure that they learn a verse of the Bible in a day.

“Please do not leave your parental responsibilities to teachers alone, nurture your children well in the way of the Lord. It is the parent’s role to show the children the way of the Lord.

“I have been a children teacher for 40 years and I know what these children are capable of doing. Church of God, we have conquerors, the Bible says our children will defend us at the gate but when we fail to teach them how will they be defensive? I pray they will not be offensive to us in Jesus name,” the martriach of RCCG further admonished.

In his sermon based on the theme of the programme, the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, who thanked God for answered prayers with particular referenced to the abducted schoolgirls, also prayed God to release all the remaining girls still in captivity.

Adeboye led the large congregation which included Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to supplicate on behalf of all schoolgirls including 15-year old Leah Sharibu still being held by Boko Haram insurgents, emphasising the need for all concerned parents to fervently pray God to release the girls and convert their abductors to renounce their current devilish acts and embrace Christianity.

He urged participants to embrace the lives of holiness and righteousness for them to have victory and remain conquerors.

The cleric who hinted that he was collaborating with the Archbishop of Canterbury, to restore the UK to Godly ways, also called on parents to ensure that they leave a Godly life which he explained will bring divine blessing on their children.

The cleric also frowned at marriage through social media, saying such online relationship carry series of challenges. “I tremble at this generation of youths who want to marry on Facebook. If you marry on Facebook, you will encounter series of challenges. If the girl or the boy is cursed, you also carry such curse and what do you think will happen to the children?”