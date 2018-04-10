Don advocates mass education, orientation against Lassa fever spread

Port Harcourt – A don, Prof. Confidence Wachukwu, has called for mass education and proper orientation of the citizenry as a measure to prevent the contraction of Lassa fever.



Wachukwu, a lecturer in Medical Laboratory Sciences at the Rivers State University, made the call in an interview in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

He said that the disease had kept spreading in the country because many lacked information on how to prevent it.

“Different health and information departments of government need to synergise efforts towards providing awareness about the fever.

“Nigerians of all classes, including those in the rural areas need to know the major causes and available preventive measures,’’ he said.

The don urged Nigerians to rid their environments of rodents to avoid contracting the disease.

“We must keep our surroundings clean, cover our foods properly and exhibit serious carefulness in handling our edibles,’’ he said.

“All we need is the right approach and attitude; if we could tackle Ebola fever, why can’t we tackle Lassa fever.

“The needed commitment by both government and the citizenry has to be exhibited to ensure a successful fight against Lassa fever’’ he said.

The professor further urged members of the public to seek medical attention in approved health centres whenever they experienced symptoms that suggested Lassa fever attack. (NAN)